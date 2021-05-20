Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys Bio-Techne Corp, IDEX Corp, DexCom Inc, Sells Badger Meter Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc

New Purchases: TECH, IEX, DXCM, APPS,

Investment company Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Bio-Techne Corp, IDEX Corp, DexCom Inc, Icon PLC, Bruker Corp, sells Badger Meter Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owns 43 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 538,100 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 236,650 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.35% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 136,500 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 103,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14% Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 535,400 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56%

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $397.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 77,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $217.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $332.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Icon PLC by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 236,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.31 and $64.28, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 535,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 195,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 178,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.63 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $80.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18.