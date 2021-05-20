Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys Bio-Techne Corp, IDEX Corp, DexCom Inc, Sells Badger Meter Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: TECH, IEX, DXCM, APPS,
- Added Positions: ICLR, BRKR, MASI, LOPE, HLI, NVMI, VEEV, CGNX, CSWI, ANSS, QLYS, TREX, SLP, AWK, EXPO, FOXF, PCTY, XPEL, GNTX, TTGT, TTC, NRC, KRNT, GDOT, MSEX, MSCI, TYL,
- Reduced Positions: SEDG, BMI, NVCR, ALRM, IDXX, XYL, ORA,
- Sold Out: CCOI,
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 538,100 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 236,650 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.35%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 136,500 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 103,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
- Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 535,400 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56%
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $397.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 77,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $217.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $332.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Icon PLC by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 236,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.31 and $64.28, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 535,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 195,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 178,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.63 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $80.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
