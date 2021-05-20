Logo
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys Bio-Techne Corp, IDEX Corp, DexCom Inc, Sells Badger Meter Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Montanaro Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bio-Techne Corp, IDEX Corp, DexCom Inc, Icon PLC, Bruker Corp, sells Badger Meter Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owns 43 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montanaro+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd
  1. Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 538,100 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  2. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 236,650 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.35%
  3. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 136,500 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
  4. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 103,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
  5. Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 535,400 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56%
New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $397.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 77,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $217.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $332.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Icon PLC by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 236,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bruker Corp (BRKR)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.31 and $64.28, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 535,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 195,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 178,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.63 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $80.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Montanaro Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
