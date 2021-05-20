Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Buys 360 DigiTech Inc, Tencent Holdings

For the details of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gold+dragon+worldwide+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd
- FinVolution Group (FINV) - 21,857,426 shares, 55.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21%
- 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 4,500,000 shares, 42.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.63%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 100,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.15%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
