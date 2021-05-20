Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Buys 360 DigiTech Inc, Tencent Holdings

New Purchases: TCEHY,

TCEHY, Added Positions: QFIN,

QFIN, Reduced Positions: FINV,

Investment company Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys 360 DigiTech Inc, Tencent Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FinVolution Group (FINV) - 21,857,426 shares, 55.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21% 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 4,500,000 shares, 42.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.63% Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 100,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.15%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.