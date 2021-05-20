Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys KKR Inc, XPEL Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Nintendo Co, Evolution Gaming Group AB

- New Purchases: KKR, CWH,
- Added Positions: XPEL, COST, SHOP, FSLY,
- Reduced Positions: MC, LMB, PAYS, GWRE, KRMD, AAPL, ABT, ESLT, AMZN,
- Sold Out: CLCT, NTDOY, EVVTY, TDOC, WATR, TRUP, 3NEN,
For the details of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+retirement+specialists%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.
- Moelis & Co (MC) - 167,042 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.79%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 9,172 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 89,660 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 144,459 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 141,938 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 383.62%
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 144,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 97,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XPEL Inc (XPEL)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 383.62%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 141,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 18,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (NTDOY)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.49 and $81.6, with an estimated average price of $75.62.Sold Out: Evolution Gaming Group AB (EVVTY)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Evolution Gaming Group AB. The sale prices were between $98 and $151, with an estimated average price of $120.44.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Water Intelligence PLC. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $5.57.Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.. Also check out:
1. ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment