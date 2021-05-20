Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys KKR Inc, XPEL Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Nintendo Co, Evolution Gaming Group AB

New Purchases: KKR, CWH,

Investment company Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Inc, XPEL Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Collectors Universe Inc, Nintendo Co, Evolution Gaming Group AB, Moelis, Limbach Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moelis & Co (MC) - 167,042 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.79% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 9,172 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 89,660 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 144,459 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 141,938 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 383.62%

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 144,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 97,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 383.62%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 141,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 18,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.49 and $81.6, with an estimated average price of $75.62.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Evolution Gaming Group AB. The sale prices were between $98 and $151, with an estimated average price of $120.44.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Water Intelligence PLC. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $5.57.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.