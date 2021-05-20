InterOcean Capital Group, LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nikola Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: XLB, QQQJ, QQEW, IUSV, AUPH, CCL, MRNA, EWU, VT, LAC, CLNE, SCHP, AVGO, AXP, SQM, MO, LUV, ORCL, OKE, ITW, GD, EL, IWN, MDY, ETN, FUN, VIAC, SLYG, SAM,
- Added Positions: HON, QCOM, RSP, XLV, IEMG, PFE, PEP, AMZN, WMT, VOO, PNC, VCSH, MDLZ, UPS, XLP, MSFT, MCD, XLE, PG, GOOGL, KO, TSLA, SBUX, SO, SH, K, MA, IWB, XLF, JNJ, CSCO, CVX, PSX, NVDA, KMI, MS, NKE, IEFA, BLK, FDX, IJH, USAC, V, FXB, FXF, ADBE, TFC, CNSL, DD, XBI, NEE, SDY, CRM, EFA, EEM, IBIO, VZ, TMO, TGT, TSM, T, NOK, MKC, LLY, DEO, COST, BDX, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GS, NKLA, SPY, QQQ, DIS, IWM, BAC, HD, DRI, GOOG, MMM, CSX, BRK.A, VTI, VGT, YUM, GIS, USB, KSU, XLI, FB, BOH, SYY, FNDX, GWW, WFC, IVV, FEZ, NSC, XLU, ALL, CNI, DE, XOM, HSY, INTC, LMT, SCHX, SRGA, TLT, SCHA, VB, SHY, SCHB, VUG, SCHE, UNP, MRK, ABT, AMD, BP, C, F, GILD, IBM, LOW, FTEC, TAP, NFLX, UNH, SRNE, ABBV, DOW, EUO,
- Sold Out: SCHO, ARKK, DFEB, MET, VNQ, PCG, TWTR, BABA, VIGI, GSLC, SCHF, VPU, NLY, LQD, HEDJ, SONO, DNLI, CMCSA, VXRT,
For the details of InterOcean Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interocean+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of InterOcean Capital Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 406,880 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 629,135 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 560,437 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 571,639 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,182 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 110,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 97,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 4307.32%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $221.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 76,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 97,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 347,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 180.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 168,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of InterOcean Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. InterOcean Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. InterOcean Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. InterOcean Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that InterOcean Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment