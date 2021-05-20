Rede Wealth, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MBS ETF

- New Purchases: STZ, IEI, IGSB, MUB, VWO, SHV, SHY, ABT, HXL, ADIL,
- Added Positions: SPY, MBB, BRK.B, EFA, ESGU, BSCM, UNH, EFG, IGIB, IEF, IJR, RTX, CSCO, MSFT, JKH, XOM, VLUE, AMAT, DSI, MTUM, VZ, JPM, NKE, MMM, ESGE, BMY, ABBV, SBUX, ADP, BLK, CSX, LQD, KO, CVX, MA, T, NVDA, MDLZ, TLT, FTEC, INTC, QQQ, DIS, DD,
- Reduced Positions: QQEW, SCHR, LMBS, EEMV, ITOT, TSLA, JKE, GOVT, IEFA, D,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rede Wealth, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 199 shares, 44.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 206 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 40,520 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,092 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 98,507 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $232.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 205.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.
