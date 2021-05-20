Logo
Rede Wealth, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rede Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rede Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rede Wealth, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rede Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rede+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rede Wealth, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 199 shares, 44.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  2. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 206 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 40,520 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,092 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 98,507 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $232.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 205.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rede Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rede Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rede Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rede Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rede Wealth, LLC keeps buying
