Satter Management Co., L.p. Buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Satter Management Co., L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Satter Management Co., L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Satter Management Co., L.p. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/satter+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

American Well Corp (AMWL) - 6,300,773 shares, 48.42% of the total portfolio. Annexon Inc (ANNX) - 1,954,978 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) - 16,609,449 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.27% Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) - 4,652,561 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) - 2,227,500 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.

Satter Management Co., L.p. added to a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc by 118.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.72. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 16,609,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.