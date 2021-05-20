Satter Management Co., L.p. Buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Satter Management Co., L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Satter Management Co., L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Satter Management Co., L.p. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.. Also check out:
1. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. keeps buying
- Added Positions: ALRN,
For the details of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/satter+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.
- American Well Corp (AMWL) - 6,300,773 shares, 48.42% of the total portfolio.
- Annexon Inc (ANNX) - 1,954,978 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio.
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) - 16,609,449 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.27%
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) - 4,652,561 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) - 2,227,500 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.
Satter Management Co., L.p. added to a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc by 118.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.72. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 16,609,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.. Also check out:
1. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment