Satter Management Co., L.p. Buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Satter Management Co., L.p. Buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Satter Management Co., L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Aileron Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Satter Management Co., L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Satter Management Co., L.p. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • Added Positions: ALRN,

For the details of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/satter+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.
  1. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 6,300,773 shares, 48.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Annexon Inc (ANNX) - 1,954,978 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio.
  3. Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) - 16,609,449 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.27%
  4. Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) - 4,652,561 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) - 2,227,500 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.
Added: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN)

Satter Management Co., L.p. added to a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc by 118.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.72. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 16,609,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.. Also check out:

1. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider