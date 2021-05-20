BRX Global LP Buys Guidewire Software Inc

Added Positions: GWRE, TDG,

Investment company BRX Global LP Current Portfolio ) buys Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRX Global LP. As of 2021Q1, BRX Global LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 167,707 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 37,113 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 76,122 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 159,325 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,995 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%

BRX Global LP added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 159,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.