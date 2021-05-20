BRX Global LP Buys Guidewire Software Inc

Investment company BRX Global LP (Current Portfolio) buys Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRX Global LP. As of 2021Q1, BRX Global LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRX Global LP. Also check out:
1. BRX Global LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRX Global LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRX Global LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRX Global LP keeps buying
For the details of BRX Global LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brx+global+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRX Global LP
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 167,707 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 37,113 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 76,122 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 159,325 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,995 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
BRX Global LP added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 159,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRX Global LP. Also check out:
1. BRX Global LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRX Global LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRX Global LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRX Global LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment