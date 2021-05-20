Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Sells NVR Inc, RH, PPG Industries Inc

New Purchases: BSX, CSX, DRNA, DKS, ACN, LPX, ANTM, ADP, AVGO, CR,

BSX, CSX, DRNA, DKS, ACN, LPX, ANTM, ADP, AVGO, CR, Added Positions: FBND, SHY, GBF, DGRO, IAGG, IYR, MUI, XOM, CSCO, GOOGL, IJH, IVV, F, GOOG, ISEE,

FBND, SHY, GBF, DGRO, IAGG, IYR, MUI, XOM, CSCO, GOOGL, IJH, IVV, F, GOOG, ISEE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ANSS, APPN, FCF, IYE, MMM, EMR, MSFT, KO, GNL, AMZN, JPM, BDX, IWM, INTC, HSY, GIS, GE, CVX, DD, BAC, HBAN, D, DE, LLY, COP,

AAPL, ANSS, APPN, FCF, IYE, MMM, EMR, MSFT, KO, GNL, AMZN, JPM, BDX, IWM, INTC, HSY, GIS, GE, CVX, DD, BAC, HBAN, D, DE, LLY, COP, Sold Out: NVR, RH, PPG, INN, SPY, UNP, QNST, PG, VZ, PNC, PFE, PM, NSC, VB, PEP, QCOM, TSLA, SO, VUG, SHW, PPL, UNH, USB, ZBH, VYM, VSS, VER, SBUX, GLD, PLUG, VO, TT, NEE, VXUS, STBA, IAU, MDY, VEA, VHC,

Investment company Allegheny Financial Group LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Boston Scientific Corp, CSX Corp, sells NVR Inc, RH, PPG Industries Inc, Summit Hotel Properties Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allegheny Financial Group LTD. As of 2021Q1, Allegheny Financial Group LTD owns 100 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allegheny Financial Group LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allegheny+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 57,055 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 81,719 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 220,920 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 116,186 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,451 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 93,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $119.32 and $125.11, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $120.393900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.66.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.