Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Sells NVR Inc, RH, PPG Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allegheny Financial Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Boston Scientific Corp, CSX Corp, sells NVR Inc, RH, PPG Industries Inc, Summit Hotel Properties Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allegheny Financial Group LTD. As of 2021Q1, Allegheny Financial Group LTD owns 100 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allegheny Financial Group LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allegheny+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allegheny Financial Group LTD
  1. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 57,055 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  2. Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 81,719 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 220,920 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 116,186 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,451 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 93,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $119.32 and $125.11, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $120.393900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc (MUI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Sold Out: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.66.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allegheny Financial Group LTD. Also check out:

1. Allegheny Financial Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allegheny Financial Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allegheny Financial Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allegheny Financial Group LTD keeps buying
