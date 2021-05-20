Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IQLT, FLRN, IEMG, RBLX,
- Added Positions: VB, VO, SPYV, QUAL, IXUS, SPSB, LQD, VTV, VOE, VBR, ARKK, SUSB, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, SPYG, IJH, IJR, AGG, DGRO, AMZN, MGK, AAPL, MGV, GOOGL, MSFT, VBK, VOT, IWM, SCHB,
- Sold Out: SQ, PYPL,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 103,583 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 149,240 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.51%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,812 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.35%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 39,065 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.97%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 178,706 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.13%
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 211.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 44,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 297.97%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 39,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 184,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1381.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.
