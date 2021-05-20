Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wells Financial Advisors INC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wells Financial Advisors INC. As of 2021Q1, Wells Financial Advisors INC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wells Financial Advisors INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wells+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wells Financial Advisors INC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 103,583 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 149,240 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.51%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,812 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.35%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 39,065 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.97%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 178,706 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.13%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 211.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 44,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 297.97%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 39,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 184,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1381.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wells Financial Advisors INC. Also check out:

1. Wells Financial Advisors INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wells Financial Advisors INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wells Financial Advisors INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wells Financial Advisors INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider