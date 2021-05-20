Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: IQLT, FLRN, IEMG, RBLX,

Investment company Wells Financial Advisors INC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wells Financial Advisors INC. As of 2021Q1, Wells Financial Advisors INC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 103,583 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 149,240 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.51% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,812 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.35% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 39,065 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.97% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 178,706 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.13%

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 211.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 44,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 297.97%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 39,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 184,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1381.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.