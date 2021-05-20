Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Nokia Oyj

- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, TMO, JPM, HD, DIS, FB, LLY, JNJ, GS, BX, BHP, V, INTU, UPS, PG, BAC, MCD, AMGN, SBUX, INTC, C, NOC, VZ, CVX, CSCO, RTX, NEE, CRM, BA, PFE, BIIB, XOM, KO, T, KMI, WFC, GE, GOOG, VB, VWO, VEA, VTV, TSLA, VUG, RIO, BNS, IBM, GSK, F,
- Reduced Positions: DEO, UL, VOD, GM, EMB, HYG, AEP,
- Sold Out: NOK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 723,638 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1229.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 639,007 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34666.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 456,321 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2342.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 352,015 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22787.84%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 334,306 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1535.39%
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1229.56%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 723,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34666.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 639,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2342.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 456,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22787.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 352,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 4688.98%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 330,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1535.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 334,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.
