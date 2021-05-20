Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Nokia Oyj

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Nokia Oyj

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 723,638 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1229.56%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 639,007 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34666.43%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 456,321 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2342.05%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 352,015 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22787.84%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 334,306 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1535.39%
Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1229.56%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 723,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34666.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 639,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2342.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 456,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22787.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 352,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 4688.98%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 330,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1535.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 334,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider