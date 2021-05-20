Logo
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells BeiGene, Carnival Corp, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Alibaba Group Holding, American Express Co, sells BeiGene, Carnival Corp, Baidu Inc, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+corridor+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd
  1. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 32,000 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.36%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 38,000 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.74%
  3. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 194,993 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 150,000 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 40,000 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.06%. The holding were 194,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.16%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Express Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in New York Times Co by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

