Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells BeiGene, Carnival Corp, Baidu Inc

Investment company Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Alibaba Group Holding, American Express Co, sells BeiGene, Carnival Corp, Baidu Inc, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+corridor+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 32,000 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.36% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 38,000 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.74% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 194,993 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 150,000 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. New Position American Express Co (AXP) - 40,000 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.06%. The holding were 194,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.16%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Express Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in New York Times Co by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31.