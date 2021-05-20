Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Meta Financial Group Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

For the details of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platt+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 65,410 shares, 25.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 72,980 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.53%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 106,011 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,905 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.54%
- Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) - 72,392 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $48.89, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 292,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.53%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 72,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:
1. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Platt Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment