Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Meta Financial Group Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Meta Financial Group Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platt+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 65,410 shares, 25.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 72,980 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.53% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 106,011 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,905 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.54% Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) - 72,392 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $48.89, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 292,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.53%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 72,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.