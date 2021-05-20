Logo
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Adobe Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, Merck Inc, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Adobe Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells Moderna Inc, Merck Inc, 3M Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 271,630 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,515 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,910 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,783 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,704 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1042.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 269.65%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 67.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 111.70%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.



