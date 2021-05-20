Logo
Clarity Financial LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarity Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Albemarle Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clarity Financial LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarity Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarity+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarity Financial LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 890,957 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,262,992 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.17%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 234,230 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 204,836 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.14%
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 150,305 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.79%. The holding were 890,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 234,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 58,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 146,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 247,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.02 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 101,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 230.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 1,262,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 204,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 101.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 176,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.26%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 79,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 918.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarity Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Clarity Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarity Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarity Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarity Financial LLC keeps buying
