Blackstone Group L.P. Buys Bumble Inc, Paysafe, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, TC Pipelines LP

New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Bumble Inc, Paysafe, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vine Energy Inc, sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, TC Pipelines LP, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 374 stocks with a total value of $49.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackstone Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,712,520 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 85,817,716 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 239,199,927 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,084,800 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 6,878,900 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.61%. The holding were 85,817,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 160,834,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 6,900,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 10,676,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 52,448,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,633,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,295,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 190.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,157,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 638.10%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,384,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,504,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 146.03%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,705,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 194.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.05 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $61.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,988,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.