Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Walmart Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. As of 2021Q1, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pactiv+general+employee+benefit+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,088,457 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 983,791 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 667,810 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,028,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37% Nike Inc (NKE) - 864,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 126,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,028,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 775,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.