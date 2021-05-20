Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

For the details of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pactiv+general+employee+benefit+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,088,457 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 983,791 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 667,810 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,028,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 864,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 126,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,028,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 775,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. Also check out:
1. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment