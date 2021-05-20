Fullen Financial Group Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index

New Purchases: VV, VSS,

VV, VSS, Added Positions: BSV, BIV, VEU, VTV, VB, VWO, SPAB, AOR, BNDX, SPY, VCIT, VGIT, VWOB,

BSV, BIV, VEU, VTV, VB, VWO, SPAB, AOR, BNDX, SPY, VCIT, VGIT, VWOB, Reduced Positions: VONG, VOT, SPSB, IGSB, SPSM, VBR, JPM, SPDW, VEA, IWF, IWO, IWN, SPYV, IWS, SPIB, IWD, EFA, SPEM, IWB, AOM,

Investment company Fullen Financial Group Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fullen Financial Group. As of 2021Q1, Fullen Financial Group owns 56 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fullen Financial Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fullen+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 183,951 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 242,532 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 222,534 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 49,088 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 100,725 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22%

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 100,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.