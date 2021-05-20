Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Viatris Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

- New Purchases: VIAC, TXN, SNOW, SCHA, SPDN, BCE, PEG, VBR, VXUS,
- Added Positions: VTIP, AEP, D, LMT, VZ, MRK, SRE, WPM, PFE, NOC, BABA, ADBE, NEM, DUK, TIP, CRM, PEP, MCD, JNJ, POR, FNV, HTA, PYPL, CCL, IBM, GSK, GDX, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: SCHP, T, JPM, INTC, BYND, OXY, TSLA, GILD, ORCL, HD, CSCO, UBER, MSFT, FB, SCHW, PSX, KMI, NVDA, LLY, BHP, BA, GOOGL, NEE, SPG, LYFT, CDTX, EVRG, PANW, COF, COP, CG, CVX, VB, AQN, TSN, SBUX, HON, DEO, GLW, ATRS,
- Sold Out: VTRS, EW, KWR, SDS,
These are the top 5 holdings of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 569,000 shares, 17.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,040 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 17,057 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 40,045 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 76,150 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.08%
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 569,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 202.50%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.
