Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Viatris Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Viatris Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Quaker Chemical Corp, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeppson+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 569,000 shares, 17.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.24%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,040 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 17,057 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 40,045 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 76,150 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.08%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 569,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 202.50%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.



