Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Viatris Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Investment company Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Viatris Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Quaker Chemical Corp, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 569,000 shares, 17.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,040 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 17,057 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 40,045 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 76,150 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.08%

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 569,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 202.50%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.