Guru Catherine Wood Loads Up on Teradyne

ARK Investment Management and its manager Catherine Wood had a spectacular year in 2020. Their ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK, Financial) was up 152.72%, winning it a lot of attention. The fund manager's strategy is to focus on disruptive technology companies.

One of the companies in which it sees profitable disruption is Teradyne, Inc. ( TER, Financial). However, setting aside the disruption it delivers, what is the outlook for the company's profitability? Could it be a good pick for value investors at current levels?

What is Teradyne?

According to its 10-K for 2020, published in February, "Teradyne, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is a leading global supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications."

The company operates in four segments, as shown in this presentation of its first-quarter 2021 results:

The 10-K explained that testing is the core of the first three segments and that it designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems. Those systems are used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems. Its customers are in multiple industries, including consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications, aerospace and defense.

Teradyne's industrial automation products include collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots and advanced robotic control software. These products are designed to improve quality, manufacturing and material handling efficiency and to reduce manufacturing and logistics costs. Its customers are global manufacturing, logistics and light industrial companies.

Investors should also see a distinction between the testing segments and the industrial automation segment. To some extent, the company sees its test segments as a cash cow, delivering cash flow to be invested in industrial automation - a less cyclical industry.

The slide below, from the Q4 and full-year 2020 presentation, shows what the four segments delivered in the past two years. Note how EPS sharply increased in 2020.

Teradyne describes its growth strategy as follows:

"Our strategy is to focus on profitably growing market share in our test businesses through the introduction of differentiated products that target growth segments and accelerating growth through continued investment in our Industrial Automation businesses. We plan to execute on our strategy while balancing capital allocations between returning capital to our shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases and using capital for opportunistic acquisitions."

Risks

These are a few of the risks listed by the company:

Covid-19 pandemic: It reported that measures taken to slow the spread of the virus disrupted its day-to-day operation, as well as its business, workforce and suppliers.

Economic cycles, both global and industry-specific: The semiconductor industry is well known for its cyclicality, but Teradyne is reducing its exposure by investing more heavily in industrial automation.

Much of its revenue comes from five major customers; in 2020, they accounted for 36% of consolidated revenue. One company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TPE:2330), was responsible for approximately 25% of consolidated revenues in 2020.

A significant amount of its business is done internationally, giving it exposure to currency exchange, tariffs and other risks.

Competition

Teradyne reported significant competition in each of its segments, and lists competitors by segment:

Semiconductor Test: Includes Advantest Corporation ( ATEYY , Financial) and Cohu, Inc. ( COHU , Financial)

Financial) and Cohu, Inc. ( Financial) System Test: Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS , Financial), Advantest Corporation, Test Research, Inc. (TPE:3030) and SPEA S.p.A.

Financial), Advantest Corporation, Test Research, Inc. (TPE:3030) and SPEA S.p.A. Wireless Test: Segment competitors include, among others, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Anritsu Company (TSE:6754), Keysight Technologies, Inc. and National Instruments Corporation ( NATI , Financial).

Financial). Industrial Automation: Competitors in this segment include manufacturers of traditional industrial robots such as KUKA Robotics Corporation ( KUKA , Financial), ABB ( ABB , Financial) and FANUC ( FANUY , Financial).

On the other hand, the annualized return on capital (ROC) for the quarter that ended on March 31 was 41.86%, suggesting the company has strong competitive advantages.

Financial strength

Several line items in the financial strength table back up the high rating. To start, Teradyne has a relatively light debt load, which we can see in more detail on this chart:

The Piotroski F-Score is high, indicating the company is well managed across a series of corporate health criteria. In addition, the Altman Z-Score is high, indicating there is little danger of bankruptcy or financial stress.

The return on invested capital (ROIC) is higher than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which indicates management has an effective capital allocation strategy.

Profitability

Both the company's operating margin and net margin are strong and growing:

Revenue has been growing consistently:

Ebitda is also growing, and at a faster rate than revenue:

Even faster again is the growth rate of earnings per share (diluted):

Underlying all of this is a healthy growth rate for free cash flow:

Past stock price performance

Annualized returns:

Year-to-date: -0.85%

One year: 96.49%

Three years: 47.46%

Five years: 45.45%

10 years: 22.59%

Total returns:

2021 year-to-date: -0.93%

2020: 75.82%

2019: 117.30%

2018: -25.05%

2017: 64.84%

Dividend and share buybacks

Since it began paying dividends in 2014, Teradyne has grown them aggressively:

Despite that growth, the dividend yield looks anemic because of the rising share price:

Teradyne also has been buying back its own shares:

Valuation

Although the stock price has pulled back recently, the GuruFocus Value Chart still considers Teradyne to be significantly overvalued based on historical returns and analyst estimates of future earnings:

However, its price-earnings is 27.52, which is slightly below the 10-year median of the semiconductors industry at 28.48. The PEG ratio, which is 0.62, suggests the company is undervalued.

Gurus

While the fundamentals are strong and the valuation appears reasonable, gurus have overall been net sellers of the stock over the past two years:

Twelve gurus had positions in Teradyne at the end of the first quarter, and the three largest were:

Conclusion

Much of what we see in a fundamental analysis backs up Wood's decision to invest heavily in Teradyne, Inc. While I personally have no insight on Teradyne's power to disrupt, I do believe it will be profitable based on its good management over the past decade.

With only a modest amount of debt, the company is financially strong, and should continue to have that strength as long as its profitability remains high. It pays a decent dividend, but investors have to pay dearly for it. Valuation that takes its Ebitda growth into consideration will be reasonable.

Value investors willing to accept a modest amount of debt might hold for another dip. Growth investors who see more good times ahead for the semiconductor industry may see this as a prospect. Income investors will want to look elsewhere, where the same number of dollars will bring in a higher yield.

Disclaimer: I do not own shares in any of the companies named in this article and do not expect to buy any in the next 72 hours.

