James Hardie Industries plc CEO Dr. Jack Truong Appears on Yahoo Finance's "Market Close" on May 19, 2021





James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the worlds #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jack Truong, participated in an interview with Yahoo Finances Market Close on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 New York City, USA time.









To watch the segment click : https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fvideo%2Fjames-hardie-ceo-companys-earnings-212829340.html









Forward-Looking Statements









This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of James Hardie to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 Risk Factors in James Hardies Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2021; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.









This media release has been authorized by Mr Jason Miele, Chief Financial Officer.









James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland





