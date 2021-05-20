Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) (Sun Country Airlines) today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock by an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the Selling Stockholder) at a price to the public of $34.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. Sun Country Airlines is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Nomura are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Apollo Global Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Siebert Williams Shank and Tribal Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected] or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sun Country Airlines has made statements in this press release and other reports, filings, and other public written and verbal announcements that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this document are, or could be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our strategy, outlook and growth prospects, our operational and financial targets and dividend policy, general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets, the competitive environment in which we operate and other matters. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Sun Country Airlines undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements can be identified by various words such as expects, intends, will, anticipates, believes, confident, continue, propose, seeks, could, may, should, estimates, forecasts, might, goals, objectives, targets, planned, projects, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on managements current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Sun Country Airlines cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Sun Country Airlines control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release, including among others, risk factors that are described in Sun Country Airlines Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed in connection with the proposed offering, including the sections entitled Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained therein and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Chris Allen
651-681-4810
[email protected]

Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0528
[email protected]

Media
Jessica Wheeler
651-900-8400
[email protected]

Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
[email protected]


b735c981-4a4f-4d54-b904-2a7c6db338da
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment