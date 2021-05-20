Logo
Virtu Financial Congratulates Simone Turtle for Her Individual Achievement Award from Women in Finance Asia

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that Simone Turtle has won the Individual Achievement Award from Women in Finance Asia. This prestigious award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.

Simone serves as one of Virtu Australias Execution Services Traders. Having previously worked in Virtus Hong Kong office, she is now based in Sydney where she executes on behalf of some of the largest institutional accounts in the APAC region.

Simone has inspired and assisted others to perform at their best, said Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. She raises the bar, through client advocacy, promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and mentoring others in their careers.

Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Execution Services, Virtu Financial added, This award recognizes what Simones clients and colleagues experience every day a loyal and committed advocate for her clients.

The firm extends its gratitude and appreciation to Simone for the example she sets at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtus product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtus integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor & Media Relations
Andrew Smith
[email protected]


