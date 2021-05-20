Discerene Group LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc

Investment company Discerene Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discerene Group LP. As of 2021Q1, Discerene Group LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Discerene Group LP.
1. Discerene Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Discerene Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Discerene Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Discerene Group LP keeps buying
For the details of Discerene Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discerene+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Discerene Group LP
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 3,383,457 shares, 33.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%
- CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 1,206,785 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio.
- The Western Union Co (WU) - 2,434,208 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 969,895 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
- Halliburton Co (HAL) - 667,410 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
Discerene Group LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
