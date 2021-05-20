Discerene Group LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: UBER,

UBER, Added Positions: SLB,

SLB, Reduced Positions: HAL,

Investment company Discerene Group LP Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discerene Group LP. As of 2021Q1, Discerene Group LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 3,383,457 shares, 33.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44% CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 1,206,785 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio. The Western Union Co (WU) - 2,434,208 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 969,895 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Halliburton Co (HAL) - 667,410 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%

Discerene Group LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.