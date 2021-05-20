Logo
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Tesla Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Tesla Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tata Motors, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longitude+%28cayman%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 160,000 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 240,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 103,375 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
  4. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE) - 627,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) - 237,500 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.99%
New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 627,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 83,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 506.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 763.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 305.56%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.

Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. keeps buying
