Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Buys Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: HIMS,

HIMS, Reduced Positions: PLTR,

Investment company Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 9,186,551 shares, 85.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 863,284 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.9%

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.81%. The holding were 9,186,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.