Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Buys Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC. Also check out:
1. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 9,186,551 shares, 85.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 863,284 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.9%
Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.81%. The holding were 9,186,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.
