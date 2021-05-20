Clark Financial Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: GS,
- Added Positions: IJH, IJR, IEMG, EWT, AIA, TGT, FLOT, IXN, IVE, DIA, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IVW, IUSV, MCHI, ITOT, ACWI, WMT, UNH, SLQD, SFBS, KO,
- Sold Out: LOW, KR, BIIB, IGIB, MTUM, GL, IBM, GE, SO, HD, ORCL, JPM, USMV, T, PG, PRA, UNP, DSI, DIS, VFC, BBK, BNDX, JHML, CMCSA, COST, INTC, VZ, CWH, WFC, GOOG, SPY, MRK, SF, NKE, QCOM, SDY, SLV, BAC, XOM, MCK, MDT, PNC, PEP, SBUX, GLD, QQQ, VGT, VTI, CVX, ETN, NEE, EHC, JNJ, MCD, VMI, WDR, WY, GAB, EEM, EWU, FXF, SSO, CB, APD, AMGN, GOLD, BDX, BBY, CME, CSCO, EPD, HIBB, MAA, MSI, JWN, OMC, PFE, SHW, SIRI, HYT, TEL, KDP, GM, MPC, FB, ABBV, AAL, DGRO, IAU, IEV, TAN, UVXY, AIRC, BCE, CI, C, XRAY, SITC, SJM, JCI, LMNX, VTRS, NRG, WAB, XOMA, ETW, PNR, WPG, ADNT, HEXO, NVT, RVI, PTON, AIV, JKE, MJ, QUAL, VO,
For the details of Clark Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clark Financial Advisors
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 245,642 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 232,831 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,552 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.01%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 73,694 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.05%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 29,903 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.09%
Clark Financial Advisors initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 178.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 159.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 73,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 153843.24%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 56,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6446.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 32,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1457.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 21,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in Target Corp by 3892.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $219.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $90.2 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $95.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clark Financial Advisors. Also check out:
1. Clark Financial Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clark Financial Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clark Financial Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clark Financial Advisors keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment