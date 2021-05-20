Clark Financial Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: GS,

Investment company Clark Financial Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Clark Financial Advisors owns 28 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 245,642 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 232,831 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,552 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.01% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 73,694 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.05% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 29,903 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.09%

Clark Financial Advisors initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 178.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 159.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 73,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 153843.24%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 56,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6446.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 32,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1457.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 21,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors added to a holding in Target Corp by 3892.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $219.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15.

Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Clark Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $90.2 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $95.78.