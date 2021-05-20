Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Discovery Inc, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: BRK.A, PM, RP, GLUU, WIFI, COHR, STAY, GWPH, CKH, XOP, GFI, EGOV, GLOG, CTB, BPFH, CMD, SJR, KOF, TECK, TLND, ALK, VLRS, SLV, BSMX, XLE, PROS, URA, GRUB, DAL, SWETU, BMRN, FOREU, GSQD.U, FINMU, AVAN, CPSR, DHBCU, APSG, ERJ, AMPI.U, ARYD,
- Added Positions: GMF, VTI, XLNX, ALXN, WLTW, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, ACRX,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, DISCK, JNJ, UPS, LH, JWN, EMB, EA, EMLC, EVTC, MXIM, MA, MMM, V, ALSK, RESI, TAP, BIL, IAC, TOL, QGEN, RDS.B, VTA, ACM, TCP, CZR, SABR, GLNG, EGO, GNW, DHT,
- SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) - 156,718 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.69%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 27,700 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,169 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,874 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 122,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430720.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 231,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $129.939100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 156,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 75,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $261.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.
