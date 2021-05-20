Logo
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Discovery Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, RealPage Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Discovery Inc, Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd owns 54 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/privium+fund+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd
  1. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) - 156,718 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.69%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 27,700 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,169 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.48%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,874 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93%
  5. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 122,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430720.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 231,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $129.939100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 156,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 75,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $261.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd keeps buying
