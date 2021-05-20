SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc

Investment company SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 38,454 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio.
- Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 53,958 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio.
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 41,916 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.23%
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) - 47,560 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio.
- L Brands Inc (LB) - 26,517 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio.
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.
