SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc

Added Positions: BLDR,

BLDR, Sold Out: BMCH,

Investment company SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summerhaven+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 38,454 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 53,958 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 41,916 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.23% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) - 47,560 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. L Brands Inc (LB) - 26,517 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.