Ashford Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ashford Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ashford Advisors, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ashford Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ashford Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 411,788 shares, 71.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 140,792 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.42%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 289,566 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,322 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,460 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Ashford Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 289,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 411,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 140,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 363.77%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.



