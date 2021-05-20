Ashford Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

For the details of Ashford Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ashford Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 411,788 shares, 71.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 140,792 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.42%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 289,566 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,322 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,460 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio.
Ashford Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 289,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 411,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 140,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 363.77%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ashford Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
