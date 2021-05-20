Logo
Ergoteles LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Tiffany, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Ergoteles LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, HMS Holdings Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Twitter Inc, sells Tiffany, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ergoteles LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ergoteles LLC owns 742 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ergoteles LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ergoteles+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ergoteles LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 622,252 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.93%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 297,077 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 370,904 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 982,996 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2453.77%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 750,264 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.77%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 370,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 311,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 436,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,773,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 606,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 481,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 2453.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 982,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 1530.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,308,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 14938.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 631,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 4366.59%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $303.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 3736.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 682,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 374.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 712,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ergoteles LLC. Also check out:

1. Ergoteles LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ergoteles LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ergoteles LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ergoteles LLC keeps buying
