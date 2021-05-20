Ergoteles LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Tiffany, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ergoteles LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, HMS Holdings Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Twitter Inc, sells Tiffany, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ergoteles LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ergoteles LLC owns 742 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ergoteles LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ergoteles+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 622,252 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.93% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 297,077 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 370,904 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 982,996 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2453.77% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 750,264 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.77%

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 370,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 311,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 436,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,773,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 606,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 481,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 2453.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 982,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 1530.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,308,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 14938.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 631,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 4366.59%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $303.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 3736.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 682,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 374.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 712,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.