Ergoteles LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Tiffany, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: DIS, QCOM, CZR, EEM, PCG, XEL, GNRC, TLRY, TLRY, AI, TRMB, TJX, XPEV, FDX, PENN, MSTR, PLUG, XLI, RKT, HUM, LB, ROST, VFC, CRSP, NDAQ, FTI, SPWR, MDLZ, COHR, IDA, MAR, AEP, IP, QCLN, PBW, NKLA, NVT, BEAM, AMWL, FPRX, RF, GPN, AYX, EOG, EXAS, BEKE, SJI, APPN, BBY, CATM, FSR, MPWR, TPIC, ADPT, AVA, CDW, HE, XLU, GWPH, PII, GDRX, RHI, CFG, DISCK, XLF, UPS, BGNE, FRTA, OMC, VLO, BYND, JKS, TROW, ABEV, CHD, CSX, QLYS, UWMC, ENIA, GWW, SGEN, SIRI, SPWH, TLND, AMCR, ACA, CHNG, EGOV, AN, GD, MAC, TPTX, BLUE, GLOG, ROCK, GBT, NTES, APA, BAX, CTB, GNMK, GPRE, KOD, MGLN, FIZZ, VST, JW.A, AVIR, K, LESL, NCR, NVR, FVRR, FCEL, MIK, NWN, SDGR, TXN, ALLO, BOH, BNTX, CRUS, GLPG, GLUU, NOK, NUS, PBR.A, XM, AMSC, ASND, AT, BILI, DADA, HUN, IYR, MANH, MRTX, PAND, SNBR, YUM, ANSS, BIG, CSTL, COLM, CBU, HP, MAXN, PFSI, PHM, RUN, TGTX, ALSK, AZRE, CWT, DLB, DOV, FATE, HRL, JBHT, IART, TAN, TREE, MDLA, MCY, PAYC, POR, SWKS, SPI, TEVA, TXT, VSAT, APD, AVT, AXS, BALY, CHRW, CENX, CNX, CR, EXPI, HELE, EWW, KL, LAC, LIVN, MTRN, NTRA, PWR, SOL, SJR, VTRS, ATGE, AZPN, BSBR, BLKB, CRS, CENTA, CTAS, CNA, COP, CLR, CSAN, MSP, DCOM, DCI, EOSE, WTRG, FVD, GRFS, HALO, THG, HEI, HMLP, HHC, QQQ, EWI, KALU, LKFN, LSCC, CASH, MCRI, MP, MYRG, NATI, NOC, OCUL, OMCL, PMBC, PS, PGEN, PTVCB, QGEN, RBBN, SMTX, SQM, RARE, X, WTS, ZLAB, ZTO, SRCE, AEIS, ADV, FUV, AVLR, AXON, AZZ, SAN, BA, BRKL, BURL, CCXI, CLX, CVET, CRHM, DNLI, LPG, ENTA, ESE, QTEC, FOCS, FELE, GTES, THRM, GRA, GRT1, HAYN, HPK, INOV, NSP, INSP, IRTC, ITRI, KBR, KNSL, LAUR, LGND, LTC, SHOO, MATX, MOG.A, MSA, NFG, PRGS, PROS, PSB, QTWO, QD, RNET, RPM, SEEL, SEM, SLM, STL, USM, SMH, VERI, WAFD, WLDN, WOR, ABGI, AMPI.U, AEGN, AGAC.U, KURIU, ATI, ALGM, ASPCU, ATEC, AMLP, ALTR, ATMR.U, ALT, AIMC, AAL, AEL, AMPH, ANZUU, AIT, AROC, ARCT, AAC.U, ARLO, ACII.U, CDMO, AXSM, BRPMU, BCPC, BANF, BMRC, BKU, BHE, BLFS, BOAS.U, BPFH, BRC, VTOL, SCLEU, CMO, GLBLU, CVCO, CFVIU, CHX, CCRC, CCVI.U, CVII.U, CDE, FIX, CPUH.U, CONN, CRVL, CSGS, CVBF, DCRNU, DHBCU, DHCAU, DSSI, DPZ, DOMO, DASH, DY, EGBN, SATS, EC, EHTH, EIG, WIRE, FSS, FTEV.U, FLIC, FOREU, FDP, FSII, FSNB.U, GSQD.U, GME, GIGGU, GVA, GPI, OMAB, HEES, HLIT, HYACU, HYACU, HMC, IMVT, IEA, IOSP, NSIT, IDCC, IBOC, INSW, SPHD, IRWD, ITI, ITQRU, JWSM.U, JOFFU, JBT, KNDI, KRNY, KW, KRNLU, KIIIU, KAIIU, KREF, KURA, LPI, LGACU, LCII, LEAF, LXP, LILAK, LTHM, LU, LUMN, LMNX, MANT, DOOR, MDH.U, MDU, MRSN, MTA, MGEE, MLI, MWA, NVRO, EDU, NVSAU, NXRT, NIO, NSTD.U, NFBK, NWBI, NG, NXU.U, OMF, OHPAU, PFDRU, PNTG, PMT, PRFT, PSNL, PDM, PICC.U, POWI, PFC, PMGMU, PFS, KWR, RFL, RIOT, RMGCU, RMR, RCLFU, SAFT, SWM, SXT, SWAV, SPGS.U, SITM, SJW, SLAC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SSRM, SYBT, SUMO, SMCI, TCMD, TWNI.U, VIV, TBPH, TBCPU, TDW, TPCO, TNET, TSC, TRTN, TCACU, TWLVU, USPH, UMPQ, UVV, VVV, VIAV, VOYA, WNC, WARR.U, WABC, WWW, AXAS, AGGRU, ANAC.U, ARDX, ARKO, ASUR, ASZ.U, AUS.U, BRG, PRPC.U, CENT, COVAU, CRIS, EJFAU, XELA, EXTN, FSRXU, FACT.U, GHACU, HIIIU, IBER.U, IPVA.U, IJJ, LILA, MACQU, MSACU, NDACU, NRACU, NSTC.U, ORBC, PRTY, POAI, PGRWU, QTT, RUHN, SBEAU, SLAMU, SMSI, SDACU, TSPQ.U, THMAU, VMD,
- Added Positions: XOM, HMSY, TWTR, KLAC, VIAC, SNAP, NEE, GDX, AAPL, ALGN, IPHI, FCX, HPQ, BMY, STX, FITB, USB, WMT, EMR, MET, AZO, ETN, XLNX, CMI, LRCX, CL, SHW, KEY, AMP, NSC, PEP, KMB, VAR, MPC, PRSP, EA, CLGX, XLE, CINF, TECH, EBAY, IBB, MUR, PRGO, WTRE, DFS, MCO, NAV, WDR, ATUS, CMD, HUYA, PRU, RP, AAP, CHTR, CBPO, PACW, ABT, GRUB, KSU, LBRDK, PRAH, STN, COO, HIG, IOVA, MSEX, WAT, WRK, ACAD, CUB, MTD, ROL, CE, DIOD, MAS, TRV, AGIO, AMED, INFO, UNP, AFG, CNXC, CPRT, EXPD, HLF, MRO, MCK, MUSA, DGX, ROP, AIZ, BLL, CUK, CWEN.A, EVBG, FLIR, GH, HAS, IQV, LYB, NJR, PFG, SAGE, XLV, SYY, TDS, CB, LBRDA, MHK, NEWR, POST, TYL, AJRD, AFL, ALLE, BF.B, CBB, FOX, HSY, MMC, CKH, TPH, TCDA, JOBS, AAT, LH,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, D, LOW, ENPH, WST, BLK, TWLO, ORCL, WRB, JCI, LEG, PLD, EFA, BRK.B, SYK, CMA, LHX, GPC, CI, LANC, SEDG, ORLY, UNH, ALXN, CTVA, DG, CDK, Y, PNM, PG, ANTM, ACM, EWBC, JJSF, CREE, DVA, NTNX, VRSN, SANM, GL, TCF, L, NKTR, INGR, GNW, EMN, KFY, JKHY, AM, DHR, BKH, WM, XME, SOGO, ZION, DRE, EXLS, PEAK, MXIM, SPOK, SWI, HCHC, SHEN, MDRX, RLJ, PPD, MBI, BRY, MEOH, MSGN, ETRN, GWGH, FWRD, FCF, CNO, CHCO, BIPC, LKQ, APG, PLXS, AGO, ODFL, NEX,
- Sold Out: TIF, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, MA, MRK, ZM, BRK.A, HD, JNJ, ROKU, CVNA, SQ, TTD, LULU, ACN, LMT, AMD, DOCU, PXD, TTWO, COUP, SPLK, VZ, FEYE, RTX, ALL, CTXS, ED, PE, LIN, ULTA, Z, BMRN, EXPE, MDT, WORK, FSLY, BIIB, SJM, LMND, ZS, AON, XLP, FB, CXO, RESI, JPM, PM, BMCH, VRTU, WPX, AER, LYFT, ATH, CTSH, ETSY, RNG, BMI, MSCI, FIT, DUK, SRPT, FXI, JLL, SYNH, ZTS, SO, ABBV, A, HON, ITW, KEYS, SBAC, SAM, CPT, ECL, DXC, JNPR, LLY, NCLH, NVCR, SPCE, EIGI, IVZ, LNC, MRNA, RMD, APTV, ACGL, AVB, SPOT, CNP, XLK, PLAN, ADM, DD, GM, HRMY, HOLX, IONS, LBTYK, MSI, AYI, PPG, UBSI, WEC, AWK, DVN, ES, FDS, FTV, JEF, LBTYA, MCD, PD, TWOU, AES, AME, CPRI, DE, NUAN, OTIS, XRX, XYL, LNT, AVY, FIVN, JCOM, J, PNC, PFPT, QRTEA, RJF, SMAR, TRU, UGI, ZNGA, BBIO, CIT, FMC, PTC, RGEN, WHR, BLI, IT, MKC, AVO, NEOG, NTRS, PSTG, SAIC, TMO, UDR, BRKR, CSL, DT, FBC, GPS, MMS, PEN, SINA, ARW, CARR, CME, GLW, DNB, PSMT, PGR, SC, SBNY, TFC, UROV, AXP, ARI, T, BCO, CACI, CVE, CVX, CORE, XRAY, EW, PLUS, FNF, FLT, LOPE, LHCG, LGF.A, LPX, MGPI, NAVI, CNXN, PSA, SABR, SEIC, SRE, SYF, TGI, XPER, MMM, AIR, ACIA, AMG, AIG, AMGN, AXNX, BDX, BIO, CTLT, CYRX, DLTR, DCT, FFIN, FTNT, FOXA, GLOB, IBM, JAMF, JAMF, LDOS, MORN, JWN, PAG, PEG, RXN, SNY, XLY, SPB, SCL, TNAV, THO, TLRY, TLRY, THS, UMBF, UL, UEIC, VRTX, WMB, WLTW, AVAV, AMCX, AEE, ARA, AMT, ABC, APH, ANH, ADP, AVTR, BEST, BAC, BPYU, CLDX, CERS, CMS, COLB, CAG, MCF, CPA, COTY, CBAY, DDS, EFX, RE, FHI, FIS, FIBK, FLDM, FLY, GNL, GOGO, HCA, HSIC, HWM, IEX, INCY, IR, ITCI, IPGP, MKTX, NLSN, ONB, QTRX, SBGI, SDC, TDY, TFX, TDG, TG, TRS, TRN, GDXJ, VTR, WY, WETF, WRLD, ZBRA, ZBH, ACIW, ATVI, ADBE, AEM, AKAM, ALDX, AFIN, AUB, AX, BLNK, BHR, BSIG, BR, CADE, GOEV, COF, CFFN, CAT, CBRE, CBMG, CNC, CC, CLBK, SBS, DXCM, DHIL, DISCA, RRD, DTE, DCO, EGRX, EHC, ENTG, ETR, FFIV, FAST, FMBI, FISV, F, AJG, GIS, GEOS, GOCO, GHC, GPK, GTT, GWRE, HAE, HWC, HMST, ICUI, IBTX, STAR, ISEE, JAZZ, KHC, LSXMK, MTW, MLM, MTRX, MAA, MC, NCMI, NGHC, NTCT, NGD, NEU, NWS, NDSN, NVDA, OXY, OIS, OKE, OPTN, OSIS, PAE, PSX, PTGX, QEP, RGS, RGP, RGLD, STBA, SAIL, WTTR, NOW, SILK, SNA, KRE, SWK, SIVB, TEL, TTGT, TRC, TER, TGH, TMUS, TRUE, TRMK, TUP, UI, UHS, VREX, VICR, VRTS, VNT, VMC, WAB, WK, XNCR, ADMA, AQST, AAIC, BCLI, DL, DSKE, DHC, EGAN, EOLS, FSP, GRTS, LGF.B, BTU, PRQR, RWT, SENS, SIGA, STON,
For the details of Ergoteles LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ergoteles+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ergoteles LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 622,252 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.93%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 297,077 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 370,904 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 982,996 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2453.77%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 750,264 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.77%
Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 370,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 311,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 436,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,773,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 606,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Ergoteles LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 481,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 2453.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 982,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 1530.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,308,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 14938.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 631,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 4366.59%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $303.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 3736.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 682,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Ergoteles LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 374.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 712,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ergoteles LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.
