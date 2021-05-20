Logo
Tsai Capital Corp Buys Snowflake Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Yum China Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tsai Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Starbucks Corp, Yum China Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsai Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Tsai Capital Corp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tsai Capital Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsai+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tsai Capital Corp
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 38,308 shares, 25.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,744 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,242 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,310 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  5. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 7,519 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tsai Capital Corp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 21,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Tsai Capital Corp initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 16,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Tsai Capital Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 29,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Tsai Capital Corp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $509.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 3,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Tsai Capital Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 11,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



