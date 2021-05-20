Exact Therapeutics Abstract on its Phase I ACTIVATE Study to be Presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Therapeutics AS (Euronext Growth: EXTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company utilizing Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) to harness the power of ultrasound in therapeutic amplification across multiple therapeutic areas and product classes, today announces that an abstract describing the background and methodology of its Phase I study, ACTIVATE, has been released for publication at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

The ACTIVATE Study (NCT04021277) is the first in a series of clinical investigations planned of the Company's Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) platform technology for targeted therapeutic enhancement.

Abstract Title: Phase I trial of acoustic cluster therapy (ACT) with chemotherapy in patients with liver metastases of gastrointestinal origin (ACTIVATE study)

Oral Abstract Session: Trials in Progress, Developmental TherapeuticsMolecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Abstract: TPS3145

Lead Author: Professor Udai Banerji, NIHR Professor of Molecular Cancer Pharmacology at The Institute of Cancer Research and Honorary Consultant in Medical Oncology, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

About EXACT-Tx

EXACT-Tx is a clinical stage Norwegian biotech company developing a technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT). ACT sonoporation is a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted drug enhancement with the potential to significantly amplify the clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy), infectious diseases, and neurological conditions. www.exact-tx.com

About ACT



ACT is a proprietary formulation consisting of microbubbles and microdroplets that are activated through the application of ultrasound with the consequent increase in targeted delivery of a co-administered therapeutic agent.

ACT is supported by a strong and broad preclinical package demonstrating therapeutic enhancement in multiple oncology models (pancreatic, breast, colon, prostate) as well as blood-brain barrier penetration.

Initial focus of the company is oncology, however the ACT platform has potential across therapeutic areas (infectious diseases, CNS, immunotherapy) and product classes.

About ASCO Annual Meeting

The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting will feature a dynamic program of educational and scientific sessions, showcasing what is possible when the cancer care community comes together to advance cancer research, treatment, and patient care. ASCO recognizes the importance of bringing together researchers to discuss ongoing trials. Trials in Progress sessions provide an opportunity for members of the research community to present ongoing trials, foster collaboration, and discuss correlatives and novel trial designs. In addition, Trials in Progress highlight the transition of emerging biologic pathways and new agents into the clinicproviding "coming attractions" for oncologists in clinical practice.

