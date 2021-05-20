Oncopeptides AB: Invitation to presentation of the Q1 2021 results

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, will publish its report for the first quarter 2021 on May 26. Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a webcast with a QnA session on the same day at 12:00 CEST. The event will be hosted by CEO, Marty J Duvall and members of the Oncopeptides' Leadership team. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link which can also be found on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46 8 566 427 05

Europe: +44 3333 009 268

USA: +1 833 823 05 89

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen

Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: [email protected]

Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmstrm

Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: [email protected]

ell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from PDC platform, PEPAXTO(melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. In 2021 the second compound from the PDC platform, OPD5, is expected to enter clinical development.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

