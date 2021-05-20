Emerald City meets Queen City: Alaska Airlines connects Seattle and Cincinnati

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Emerald City meets Queen City: Alaska Airlines connects Seattle and Cincinnati

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Airline now serves 95 nonstop destinations from its Pacific Northwest hub

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers take to the skies again, Alaska Airlines is ready to provide its guests with a brand-new destination: Cincinnati. Daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) starts today, May 20. The pandemic delayed the original start of service of Aug. 18, 2020.

Alaska now flies nonstop between Seattle and Cincinnati.

The new route connects two dynamic regions of the country, each with thriving technology and business centers. The service also makes it convenient for guests flying from Cincinnati known as the "Queen City" or "Queen City of the West" to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast from Alaska's hub in Seattle.

"For years we've heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they'd like Seattle's hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "We couldn't be more excited to rollout our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska's network while furthering our commitment to Seattle."

Cincinnati becomes Alaska's 95th nonstop destination from Seattle. With CVG Airport located in Northern Kentucky, this is the first time Alaska will have regularly scheduled service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Start Date

City Pair

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

May 20

Seattle - Cincinnati

10:10 a.m.

5:35 p.m.

Daily

737

May 20

Cincinnati - Seattle

6:35 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

Daily

737

Flight times based on local times

"The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community is excited to welcome Alaska Airlines and its strong West Coast presence to CVG," said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. "This new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the tri-state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska."

From Seattle, Alaska's guests can continue their journeys to other West Coast destinations or the islands of Hawaii. Seattle is also a gateway to Asia. With Alaska's recent membership in the oneworld global alliance, along with additional airline partners, guests can connect to nonstop flights to places such as Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore. Flyers can earn and redeem miles with Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world.

Tickets can be purchased at alaskaair.com.

Guests will enjoy Alaska's award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerald-city-meets-queen-city-alaska-airlines-connects-seattle-and-cincinnati-301295564.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment