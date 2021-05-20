Logo
Dada Group Joined Shanghai Information Consumption Festival: Jun Yang Nominated as Shanghai Online Economy Person of the Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that as the representative of Shanghai online economy, the Company participated in the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Information Consumption Festival and the 2021 Shanghai Online Economy Summit held in Shanghai on May 17. Jun Yang, Co-Founder, Director and CTO of Dada Group, was nominated as the Person of the Year for 2020 Shanghai online economy and invited to attend a panel discussion at the summit.

As a key initiative for Shanghai to promote its online economy, the theme of this year's Shanghai Information Consumption Festival is "Digital Symphony, Urban Renewal". The event focuses on the field of information consumption and aims to promote and nurture digital products and services. In the future, Shanghai will further promote the development of information consumption in terms of speeding up the development of online economy, facilitating digital transformation in the commercial sector, and creating a new paradigm for information consumption.

At the opening ceremony, as one of the initiators, Dada Group partnered with Information Consumption Promotion Alliance of China and Shanghai digital transformation leaders, such as Bilibili and Pinduoduo, to witness the release of the "Shanghai Declaration on Information Consumption". They jointly undertook to leverage their advantages in many aspects such as bridging the digital divide, fulfill social responsibilities, share open resources, promote the upgrading of information consumption, and adapt to the new development trend of dual circulations.

Mr. Yang was nominated as the Person of the Year of 2020 Shanghai Online Economy at the opening ceremony. This award was presented to the key person in the field of Shanghai online economy, who had extensive industry experience with outstanding contributions and leading demonstration effect in the industry.

At a panel discussion of the 2021 Shanghai Online Economy Summit, Mr. Yang discussed the new economy models and business types with industry leaders regarding the topic of "Technology Empowers Inner Consumption Circulation". "The digital transformation of cities is the reconstruction of the economic and social process on the basis of new business types, new technologies, new models, and new scenarios in the digital economy," said Yang.

Mr. Yang also introduced that regarding the digital transformation of cities, Dada Group focuses on bringing digitalization to economy and life. One is the digitally-empowered delivery. "Leveraging digital and Internet models, we have established Dada Now platform and built a new service type of local on-demand delivery with the cooperative partners," he added. The second is the digitally-empowered retail. The JDDJ platform uses digital methods to digitally empower traditional retail and brands. "We are collaborating with these retail partners to expand local on-demand retail e-commerce services."

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-joined-shanghai-information-consumption-festival-jun-yang-nominated-as-shanghai-online-economy-person-of-the-year-301295677.html

SOURCE Dada Group

