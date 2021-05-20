Charlie Munger: The Future Is Uncertain

The 2020 stock market crash prompted the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates to historic lows. Since then, the S&P 500 has risen by around 80% as investors have been pushed from cash and fixed-income securities to equities. This has catapulted many stock prices to record highs, leaving many investors with large profits.

However, the long-term effect of the vast monetary policy stimulus enacted over recent months is a "known unknown." So far, it appears to have worked as intended. It has aided the stock market's recovery and the economy's performance. But it could also have consequences, such as high inflation, that cause problems for the economy and investors in the coming years.

This point was raised by Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) vice chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) in February's Daily Journal ( DJCO, Financial) annual shareholder meeting. He said:

"I do think that we don't know what these artificially low interest rates are going to do or how the economy is going to work in the future as governments print all this extra money. The only opinion I have there is that I don't think anybody knows what's going to happen for sure."

Longstanding threats

In my view, Munger raises a valid point with regards to the current expansionary monetary policy. Ultimately, it has never been undertaken on the current scale. This means that there is no precedent to provide guidance to investors on how the economy and equity markets will perform over the next five or ten years.

Threats such as higher inflation may emerge because of a prolonged period of low interest rates and a rise in economic growth. Meanwhile, a debt to GDP ratio now in excess of 120% could cause issues over the long run. Generally, a level above 100% was viewed as problematic in the past. However, whether this remains the case following the Covid-19 pandemic is yet another "known unknown."

Of course, these threats, and many others, have been present (albeit to a lesser degree) for more than a decade. Interest rates have been at extreme lows since the global financial crisis in 2008, while government debt has been rising over the same time period. So far, they have not yet caused the potential challenges highlighted by various economists and investors to surface. However, this does not mean that those risks can be delayed forever.

A prudent strategy

In my view, the future is always uncertain. It may feel more uncertain today than it ever has done due to the variety of risks present and the dramatic monetary and fiscal policies pursued in response to the pandemic. However, there have always been "known unknowns" and "unknown unknowns" ready to impact negatively on stock prices.

Therefore, investors may wish to retain a strategy that focuses on identifying high-quality companies when they trade at fair prices. Companies that have solid financial positions, wide economic moats and competent management teams may be better able to overcome any potential threats in future. Buying them when they have a margin of safety included in their share price may provide the best means of coping with an uncertain future.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

