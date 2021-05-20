TAAT™ Entering U.K. Market with Significant Competitive Advantages

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the Company or TAAT) recently announced in a press release dated April 30, 2021 that it had received a purchase order for 100,000 (approximately CAD $149,000) from a wholesaler in London, England who will be the exclusive distributor of TAAT in the United Kingdom and Ireland. As the Company prepares its first shipment to fulfill this order, it has developed the pack designs for each of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol for sale at retail in the United Kingdom, where the Company believes TAAT packs will visually stand out when displayed alongside tobacco cigarettes which can only be sold in a uniform plain packaging style.



Packaging for all tobacco cigarettes in the United Kingdom, including leading brands such as Sterling and Mayfair (both made by a subsidiary of Japan Tobacco International), must adhere to requirements including a designated principal colour (Pantone 448C, a drab dark brown2), a smooth surface with no texture or embossing, and the absence of promotional images or logos. As a result, packs of a given tobacco cigarette brand or variant are generally indistinguishable from one another with the brand and variant names each allowed to appear only once on the front, top, and bottom of the pack in Helvetica font with only the first letter capitalized and a maximum font size of 14 and 10 points for the brand and variant names, respectively.

The proprietary tobacco-free and nicotine-free formulation of TAAT and its Beyond Tobacco base material allow the Company to position TAAT as a non-tobacco product under different packaging regulations. The bright colours of the TAAT Original (red), Smooth (blue), and Menthol (green) varieties are expected to stand out among the dark brown packs of tobacco cigarettes from incumbent brands in shops across the United Kingdom, as shown in the representation below.

The distinctive packaging of TAAT products stands to provide the Company yet another advantage as it seeks to introduce TAAT to the United Kingdom, in addition to its ability to sell at a much lower price point compared to the average tobacco cigarette in this market (one pack of the most sold brand costs $13.58 in international dollars, purchasing power parity adjusted3). Furthermore, almost exactly one year ago on May 20, 2020, a ban on menthol cigarettes was put into effect in the United Kingdom, including on capsule, click on, click & roll, crushball and dual menthol cigarettes4. This ban will not affect TAAT products. With the assistance of its European wholesale partner, the Company is confident in its ability to build market share for TAAT in the United Kingdom, where 14.1% of the legal-aged population use tobacco5.

In 2020, the tobacco market in the United Kingdom was valued at approximately 18 billion or about CAD $30 billion annually5.

We are very excited about our impending entrance into the U.K. market and our advantageous product distinction on the shelf, stated Setti Coscarella, Chief Executive Officer of TAAT. Anytime your product is visually outstanding from its competition, a lot of work is already done for you. As we continue to explore opportunities outside of the U.K., we recognize that the European Union presents a complicated regulatory network, with each member country implementing its own rules with respect to importation, packaging tariffs, and other factors. Interest in our product from legal-aged smokers in Europe has been overwhelming, and we will navigate the regulations on a country-by-country basis.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT's base material is Beyond Tobacco, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

