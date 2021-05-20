Gamesys Group PLC Announces Expanded Q1 Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc ( LSE:GYS, Financial) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys'), announces an expanded trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2021. This expanded trading update is being released to ensure consistent dissemination of Gamesys financial information which was published on 19 May 2021 in Bally's Corporation ('Bally's') Shareholder Circular, required for Bally's shareholder vote to approve the issuance of Bally's consideration shares in connection with its acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys, as announced on 13 April 2021. This release should be read in conjunction with the Group's Q1 Trading Update released on 13 April 2021.

The financial information presented in this release has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and on a basis consistent with the accounting policies and methods used and disclosed in Gamesys' consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com).

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended 31 March 2021 (??m) Revenue 197.8 Costs and expenses Distribution costs 107.7 Administrative costs 58.0 Severance costs 0.8 Transaction related costs 1.9 Foreign exchange gain (4.2) Total costs and expenses 164.2 Interest income (0.1) Interest expense 5.1 Accretion on financial liabilities 0.3 Total financing expenses 5.3 Net income for the period before taxes 28.3 Tax expense 4.5 Net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent 23.8

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 31 March 2021 ASSETS (??m) Non-current assets Tangible assets 9.2 Intangible assets 388.8 Goodwill 523.8 Right-of-use assets 21.2 Deferred tax asset 13.0 Other long-term receivables 5.0 Total non-current assets 961.0 Current assets Cash 250.9 Player deposits 29.0 Trade and other receivables 38.6 Taxes receivable 0.5 Total current assets 319.0 Total assets 1,280.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 98.7 Other short-term payables 0.9 Current portion of currency and interest rate swap payable 6.8 Current portion of lease liabilities 5.9 Interest payable 1.9 Payable to players 29.0 Taxes payable 24.0 Total current liabilities 167.2 Non-current liabilities Other long-term payables 13.7 Provisions 6.1 Lease liabilities 16.3 Deferred tax liability 42.6 Long-term debt 492.0 Total non-current liabilities 570.7 Total liabilities 737.9 Equity Retained earnings 270.4 Share capital 11.0 Share premium 9.9 Other reserves 250.8 Total equity 542.1 Total liabilities and equity 1,280.0

