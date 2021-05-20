iMedia's ShopHQ Set to Launch in 20+ Million High-Definition Homes in Top U.S. Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

iMedia's ShopHQ Set to Launch in 20+ Million High-Definition Homes in Top U.S. Markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Markets Include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia & Washington, D.C.

iMedia Announces Affiliation Partnership with RNN, the Largest Independent Broadcaster Group in U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the Company) ( IMBI) announced today that its flagship television network, ShopHQ, will launch in 20+ million high-definition homes in late June through its affiliation agreement with RNN, the nations largest independent broadcast group.

I cant emphasize enough how impactful we believe these new HD homes will be in driving ShopHQs revenue and viewership growth opportunities, said Tim Peterman, CEO iMedia Brands. More consumers today watch television primarily in the high-definition neighborhoods on their cable and satellite systems, and now ShopHQ will be available there to engage its customers with competitive HD channel positioning in the biggest U.S. markets. This agreement will also allow ShopHQ to engage with consumers who only watch television via over-the-air broadcast in these markets. I want to thank RNNs Dick French and Christian French, who have been great partners to iMedia over this past year as we collaborated to complete this strategic affiliation agreement.

ShopHQ will launch on each of the below listed RNNs stations primary channel on June 28, 2021.

1.WRNN New York City
2.KSCILos Angeles
3.KCNSSan Francisco
4.WMCN Philadelphia
5.KFWDDallas
6.WMDEWashington DC
7.KUBEHouston
8.WWDPBoston
9.KIKUHonolulu

ShopHQ airs today via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app and in OTT on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, and YouTube.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive (floatleft.tv) and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme jwhulmeco.com, Christopher & Banks christopherandbanks.com, OurGalleria.com and TheCloseOut.com. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About RNN, Inc.
RNN is a privately held portfolio of independent broadcast assets and production/distribution capabilities located north of New York City. In 1993 RNN was established with a single broadcast station in New Yorks Hudson Valley, reaching less than 250,000 homes. Over the subsequent years, RNN has grown to own the largest group of independent broadcast stations in the United States covering more than 28% of households within eight of the top-ten DMAs. RNNs total reach exceeds 86MM over-the-air population.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words believe, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, plan, project, should and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Media:
[email protected]
(800) 938-9707

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860


ti?nf=ODIzOTk2MCM0MTkzNDgxIzIwMjYwNzY=
43e1ae7c-8259-4efa-9c3b-3737f338f4df
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment