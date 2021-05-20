Logo
Qualtrics Customers Complete a Record Number of Actions on the XM/OS, on Track for 1.5 Billion Actions in 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Qualtrics XM/OS is operating at a tremendous scale with customers completing nearly 450 million actions in the first four months of 2021--an increase of 640 percent year-over-year

The Qualtrics XM/OS helps organizations bring together experience data--what their customers and employees are telling them--analyze it, and take action

Qualtrics customers including BMW, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Southwest Airlines, the United States Census Bureau, the NBA, and Uber Eats trust Qualtrics to power their experience transformations

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, May 20, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that customers executed nearly 450 million automated actions on the Qualtrics XM/OS platform between January and April 2021, representing a 640 percent year-over-year increase. Qualtrics customers are on track to complete a record 1.5 billion actions in 2021. Additionally, there are now more than 4 billion unique customer and employee IDs in the Qualtrics XM Directory (XMD), and Qualtrics' iQ advanced analytics suite is now processing over 36 million text records every month.

(PRNewsfoto/Qualtrics)

"The value of experience management is turning insights into action," said Brad Anderson, President of Products and Services, Qualtrics. "The Qualtrics XM/OS is operating at an incredible scale, as more Qualtrics customers use the platform not just to deeply understand their customers and employees but also take action to deliver incredible experiences across their entire organization."

XM/OS is a leading cloud-native platform that empowers organizations to understand what their customers and employees are thinking and feeling about their products, services, and brand then take action based on that data. These new milestones reflect the power of XM/OS, in helping companies take action on customer and employee insights to design and improve the experiences that matter. New XM/OS milestones include:

Qualtrics customers on track to complete 1.5 billion actions with xFlow
Qualtrics customers are turning insights into action at an incredible scalecompleting nearly 450 million actions in 2021 so far, a 640 percent increase year-over-year. xFlow enables anyone in a company to take action on experience data through workflows with clicks, not code. With more than 130 out-of-the-box integrations with companies like SAP and ServiceNow, communications tools like Teams and Slack, CRM like Salesforce, and a ticketing system like Zendesk xFlow enables companies to automate experience management processes like combining operational and experience data and quickly act on it in the systems they use every day.

Qualtrics XM Directory is the largest human sentiment database
The XM Directory centralizes all of a company's customer and employee data to create a unique identity with each individual's feedback and preferences. XMD now has 4 billion customer and employee-rich profiles that train Qualtrics' sentiment analysisalgorithm. This enables companies to bring together experience data with operational data, such as customer demographics or sales history, to get a complete view of every customer. With XMD, stakeholders can deliver personalized experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint of their journey, such as making online checkout faster, customer service calls more efficient, and employee training sessions more engaging.

Qualtrics iQ processes more than 36 million text records monthly
Qualtrics iQ uses AI and machine learning to uncover trends, issues, and opportunities based on sentiment data. Qualtrics iQ's proprietary sentiment algorithm is exclusively trained on the millions of experience data points connected into XM Directory daily. iQ analyzes more than 36 million records of open text every month to help organizations understand what matters most to customers and employees, make better decisions, take immediate action and increase their time to value.

Belkin: Taking Action to Deliver Leading Customer and Product Experiences
As a consumer electronics manufacturer, Belkin's customer experience is primarily defined by the interaction their customers have with Belkin products. Belkin leveraged Qualtrics XM/OS to implement a fully automated mechanism to aggregate and view product insights in real-time across all stages of the customer journey. Based on these insights, Belkin made continuous, daily improvements to the product, messaging, packaging, instructions, and customer support needs. As a result, Belkin successfully closed a multi-million product sales gap, increased Net Promoter Scores, reduced support call volume, and significantly improved its products' Amazon ratings.

Additional Information:

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of businesscustomer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data)the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-customers-complete-a-record-number-of-actions-on-the-xmos-on-track-for-1-5-billion-actions-in-2021--301295676.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

