GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from San Juan Strains Inc of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States. The order is for Heliospectra's MITRA LED lighting solution and the value is $319,000 USD.

San Juan Strains is a locally owned and operated recreational cannabis business with a large light deprivation greenhouse grow located in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. San Juan Strains specializes in soil and sun grown cannabis flower, and solvent-less cannabis concentrates.

Heliospectra's MITRAis the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 mol/J.

The order will be delivered in Q3, 2021.

For More Information:

Rebecca Nordin, Head of IR at Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 536 8116 | [email protected]

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/san-juan-strains-inc-selects-heliospectra-s-mitra-led-lighting-solutions,c3350353

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-juan-strains-inc-selects-heliospectras-mitra-led-lighting-solutions-301295716.html

SOURCE Heliospectra