Invitation to Elekta's Capital Markets Day 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites investors, analysts and financial media representatives to join Elekta's digital Capital Markets Day (CMD) on June 7, 2021. Speakers at the event will include Gustaf Salford, President and CEO, Johan Adebck, CFO, and several other members of Elekta's management team.

As cancer continues to be one of the long-term challenges for healthcare providers globally, the CMD will give an update on Elekta's strategy to support our customers in addressing the growing cancer burden and improving access to cancer care. Speakers will provide an update on our outlook, explain how Elekta is driving innovation and service, outline our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and describe the paradigm shift initiated by Unity.

The CMD will be a digital event, broadcast live on Elekta's website. It will start at 14:00 CEST and end at approximately 16:45 CEST, including a Q&A session. More information will be available after registration. A recording of the CMD will be published on Elekta's website after the event.

To attend, please register through the following link no later than June 4, 2021:

https://events.elekta.com/elekta-s-digital-capital-markets-day

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: CEST (Central European Summer Time)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to and benefits from more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-elekta-s-capital-markets-day-2021,c3350428

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3350428/1420105.pdf

Press release invitation to CMD 2021_final

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-elektas-capital-markets-day-2021-301295725.html

SOURCE Elekta

