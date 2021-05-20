Logo
LAIX Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

PRNewswire
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 27, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-877-396-2308

International:

+1-647-689-5527

Mainland China:

400-048-6136 or 400-043-3098

Hong Kong:

+852-5803-0358

Conference ID:

2461727

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.laix.com/investors.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.laix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LAIX Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group Investor Relations
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laix-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-wednesday-may-26-2021-301295653.html

SOURCE LAIX Inc.

