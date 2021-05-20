LAIX Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 27, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-877-396-2308 International: +1-647-689-5527 Mainland China: 400-048-6136 or 400-043-3098 Hong Kong: +852-5803-0358 Conference ID: 2461727

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

