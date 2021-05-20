Flora Growth to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. ( FLGC) (Flora or the Company), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and global manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that Company executives will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York today to celebrate their recent IPO launch. In honor of the occasion, Flora Growth President and CEO, Luis Merchan will ring the closing bell, alongside key division partners; Paulina Vega, Laura Londono, and Claudia Bahamon.



Flora launched a US-based IPO on May 11 as the first known cannabis cultivator to list on the NASDAQ without using a SPAC, reverse merger or dual listing. Flora is also the first known all-outdoor grower ever listed on the NASDAQ and has the largest licensed cultivation footprint in Colombia.

The Flora Growth team is thrilled to celebrate our listing on the NASDAQ last week by ringing the closing bell later today, Merchan said. It is the culmination of tireless work from our team and today marks a key milestone for the Company. With our incredible team and collective vision, the future is extremely bright. Today is only the beginning.

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd and Broadway, Broadcast Studio, New York

When: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET

Where to Watch : A webcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

