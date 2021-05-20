Logo
Flora Growth to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Flora to Be Represented by President and CEO Luis Merchan and key division partners; Paulina Vega, Laura Londono, and Claudia Bahamon.

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. ( FLGC) (Flora or the Company), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and global manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that Company executives will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York today to celebrate their recent IPO launch. In honor of the occasion, Flora Growth President and CEO, Luis Merchan will ring the closing bell, alongside key division partners; Paulina Vega, Laura Londono, and Claudia Bahamon.

Flora launched a US-based IPO on May 11 as the first known cannabis cultivator to list on the NASDAQ without using a SPAC, reverse merger or dual listing. Flora is also the first known all-outdoor grower ever listed on the NASDAQ and has the largest licensed cultivation footprint in Colombia.

The Flora Growth team is thrilled to celebrate our listing on the NASDAQ last week by ringing the closing bell later today, Merchan said. It is the culmination of tireless work from our team and today marks a key milestone for the Company. With our incredible team and collective vision, the future is extremely bright. Today is only the beginning.

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd and Broadway, Broadcast Studio, New York
When: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET
Where to Watch : A webcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Evan Veryard
+1 (416) 571-9037
[email protected]

Public Relations Contact
Cassandra Dowell
CMW Media
[email protected]
858-264-6600
www.cmwmedia.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as may, should, expects, anticipates, contemplates, estimates, believes, plans, projected, predicts, potential, or hopes or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

