Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Bolanitos Mine in Durango, Mexico

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, : EXK) has intersected high grade gold-silver mineralization in its 2021 exploration drill program to expand the Melladito and Belen orebodies at the Bolaitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. The Company is currently producing from four orebodies at Bolaitos: Plateros, Lucero, San Miguel and Melladito. Exploration drilling is ongoing along the Melladito and Belen veins (view longitudinal sections here).

Highlights from the latest drill results include:

  • 8.09 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 1,044 gpt silver for 1,611 gpt silver equivalent (AgEq at an 70:1 silver:gold ratio) over a 1.0 metre (m) true width (47.0 oz per short ton (opT) AgEq over 3.3 feet (ft)), including 14.2 gpt gold and 1,974 gpt silver for 2,966 gpt AgEq over 0.26 m (86.5 opT AgEq over 1.0 ft) in drill hole BN-64 on the Melladito HW vein
  • 4.43 gpt gold and 148 gpt silver for 458 gpt AgEq over a 2.34 m true width (13.4 opT AgEq over 7.7 feet (ft)), including 13.22 gpt gold and 129 gpt silver for 1,054 gpt AgEq over 0.19 m (30.7 opT AgEq over 0.7 ft) in drill hole BL1.5S-4 on the Belen HW vein

Luis Castro, Vice President of Exploration, commented, We continue to intersect strong drill results as we step out from the current margins of the Melladito and Belen orebodies, with a number of other targets to drill, along both the Melladito and Belen veins.

Drill results are summarized in the following table:

Hole
Structure
FromTrue widthAuAgAgEq
(m)(m)(gpt)(gpt)(gpt)
BN-62
Hw Melladito52.651.252.27354513
Including54.000.2310.281,9282,648
Melladito58.655.091.98177315
Including61.350.335.86539949
BN-64
Hw Melladito41.950.978.091,0441,611
Including41.950.2614.181,9742,966
Hw Melladito45.000.872.33115279
Including45.000.281.97146284
Old Working (Melladito)48.052.60Old Working
BN-65
Hw Melladito74.851.032.6415200
Including76.450.435.4114393
Melladito82.702.524.0688372
Including84.750.425.27105474
Old Working (Melladito)87.202.10Old Working
BN-66
Melladito74.501.002.1653204
Including74.500.502.3184246
BN-67
Bolanitos84.101.005.5630419
Including85.100.1732.951642,471
BN-68
Old Working (Melladito)53.051.00Old Working
Muck (Melladito)54.304.112.74176368
Including56.801.206.34199643
BN-71
Hw Melladito76.601.100.15192202
Including77.600.200.24633650
San Ignacio141.552.461.36405500
Including142.001.021.43630730
BL0.5-1
Hw Belen179.700.921.30130221
Including180.000.181.83371499
BL0.5-2
Hw Belen217.101.095.4025403
Including217.100.2325.551111,900
BL1.5S-4
Hw Belen156.152.344.43148458
Including158.600.1913.221291,054
BL2.5S-1
Hw Belen139.550.926.11206634
Including140.100.398.44218809
BL2.5S-3
Hw Belen104.753.652.91129332
Including105.350.467.51327852
  • Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 70:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths.
  • Drill holes BN-63, BN-69, BN-70, BL1.5S-5, and BL2.5S-2 returned no significant results

Qualified Person and QA/QC - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, Director Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Companys mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with managements expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

