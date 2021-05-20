AC Immune to Highlight First-in-Class Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Programs at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA ( ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference and the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place May 24-26, 2021 and June 1-4, 2021, respectively.



During the conferences, Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA will discuss the Companys corporate strategy and precision medicine approach, while highlighting its clinical-stage Alzheimers disease vaccine programs targeting phospho-Tau and Abeta. Details of the upcoming presentations are shown below.

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Date: May 26, 2021 | 7:00 7:45 am ET / 1:00 1:45 pm CET

Format: Corporate presentation

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: June 2, 2021 | 8:00 8:25 am ET / 2:00 2:25 pm CET

Format: Fireside chat

A webcast of the corporate presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Events Page of AC Immunes website.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Companys two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

