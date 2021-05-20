Logo
AC Immune to Highlight First-in-Class Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Programs at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA ( ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference and the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place May 24-26, 2021 and June 1-4, 2021, respectively.

During the conferences, Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA will discuss the Companys corporate strategy and precision medicine approach, while highlighting its clinical-stage Alzheimers disease vaccine programs targeting phospho-Tau and Abeta. Details of the upcoming presentations are shown below.

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: May 26, 2021 | 7:00 7:45 am ET / 1:00 1:45 pm CET
Format: Corporate presentation

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: June 2, 2021 | 8:00 8:25 am ET / 2:00 2:25 pm CET
Format: Fireside chat

A webcast of the corporate presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Events Page of AC Immunes website.

About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Companys two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communications
Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
AC Immune
Phone : +1 917 809 0814
Email: [email protected]
U.S. Media
Katie Gallagher
LaVoie Health Science
Phone: +1 617 792 3937
Email: [email protected]

European Investors & Media
Chris Maggos
LifeSci Advisors
Phone : +41 79 367 6254
Email : [email protected]

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immunes strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as may, might, will, should, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, projects, potential, outlook or continue, and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions Item 3. Key Information Risk Factors and Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects in AC Immunes Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

