Rezolute Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Davelyn Hood, MD as Director, Scientific and Patient Affairs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rezolute Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Davelyn Hood, MD as Director, Scientific and Patient Affairs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. ( RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance, today announced the addition of Davelyn Hood, MD, to its leadership team as Director, Scientific and Patient Affairs. In her new role, Dr. Hood will be a key member of the team in furthering the development of RZ358, Rezolutes monoclonal antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial to treat congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare disease that is the most common cause of persistent low blood sugars in children.

Dr. Hood is an ideal addition to our team, as her professional expertise, combined with her first-hand understanding of the patient experience, will be invaluable in guiding the RZ358 clinical program, said Brian Roberts, MD, Head of Clinical Development at Rezolute.

Dr. Hood is a long-standing member of Congenital Hyperinsulinism International (CHI), where she has led international collaboration and communication efforts around ensuring increased access to treatment. In addition to over a decade of experience working on initiatives related to congenital hyperinsulinism, Dr. Hood has also served in various scientific and leadership capacities, including the President of the Board of Directors and Principal Investigator for the patient reported Hyperinsulinism Global Registry, aimed at consolidating patient data for research purposes.

I am honored to be joining the talented team at Rezolute and to support the development of RZ358, said Dr. Hood. Being a parent to a child with congenital hyperinsulinism makes the management of the disease and the search for better therapies very personal for me. I am looking forward to highlighting the unique needs of the CHI patient population and applying my medical and advocacy experience in advancing the RZ358 clinical program.

About RZ358
RZ358 is an intravenously administered human monoclonal antibody that binds to a unique site (allosteric) on the insulin receptor throughout the body, such as in the liver, fat, and muscle. The antibody modifies insulin's binding and signaling to maintain glucose levels in a normal range which counteracts the effects of elevated insulin in the body. Therefore, we believe that RZ358 is ideally suited as a potential therapy for conditions characterized by excessive insulin levels, and it is being developed to treat the hyperinsulinism and low blood sugar characteristic of diseases such as congenital HI. As RZ358 acts downstream from the beta cells, it has the potential to be universally effective at treating congenital HI caused by any of the underlying genetic defects.

RZ358 received Orphan Drug Designation in the United States and European Union as well as Pediatric Rare Disease Designation in the US. Rezolute is currently evaluating RZ358 in the RIZE trial, a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.

About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is advancing novel therapies for diseases caused by chronic glucose imbalance. The Companys lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. The Company is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media and Investor Contact
Argot Partners
[email protected]
212-600-1902

ti?nf=ODIzOTk5NiM0MTkzNTgzIzIwOTA4MTQ=
1133cde2-d325-415a-9c65-ec3988936976
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment