BioLineRx to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Management to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, before the US markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

To dial into the conference call, please dial +1-866-744-5399 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0610 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 28, 2021; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the U.S. or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, Motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform that was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy under a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD (BioLineRx owns all rights to Motixafortide), and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

Contact:

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-212-915-2564
[email protected]

Moran Meir
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972-54-476-4945
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolinerx-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-26-2021-301295733.html

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

