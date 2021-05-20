Logo
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Santa Cruz County Bank (CA) to OTCQX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Santa Cruz County Bank (CA) (OTCQX: SCZC), a California state chartered bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Santa Cruz County Bank (CA) upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

Santa Cruz County Bank (CA) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SCZC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank, Krista Snelling, stated, "By joining the OTCQX Best Market, we intend to generate broader recognition by investors and to further highlight the exceptional performance of Santa Cruz County Bank. We are honored to be included on the OTCQX, which supports the Bank's growth and commitment to creating more value for our shareholders."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Santa Cruz County Bank (CA)
Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has eight branchesAptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley and Watsonville, with plans for a future full-service banking office in Salinas opening in 2022. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQBVenture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Vic Davis, Santa Cruz County Bank, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-santa-cruz-county-bank-ca-to-otcqx-301295651.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

