Gogo Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Virtual Fireside Chat will occur from 3:40 p.m.-4:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday May 25, 2021.

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Virtual Fireside Chat will occur from 1:40 p.m.-2:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Virtual Fireside Chat will occur from 4:30p.m.-5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday June 3, 2021.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market.We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2021, Gogo reported 1,900 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 5,892 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,614 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Dave Mellin +1 917-519-6994 +1 720-840-4788 [email protected] [email protected]

